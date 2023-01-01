Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 40900:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 186 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness ~86.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
2. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
3. Gram Style 14" (2023) or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
4. Zenbook 14X OLED (Q420) or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
5. Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
6. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
7. Swift 14 - SF14-71T or Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel)
8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
9. Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
10. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский