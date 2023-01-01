Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Green
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|239 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
|Contrast
|40900:1
|100000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|125%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|90%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|163 grams
|187 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10327
12384
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC298
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|~86.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.3 cm
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
