Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~83.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 239 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2944 x 1840 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests Contrast 40900:1 100000:1 sRGB color space 100% 125% Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 90% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 760M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness ~86.8 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.