Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
67 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~83.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Green
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 239 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2944 x 1840 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~7% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 40900:1 100000:1
sRGB color space 100% 125%
Adobe RGB profile 95.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 90%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188%
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness ~86.8 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

