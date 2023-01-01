You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs) Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (108.3 vs 120.1 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Can run popular games at about 257-350% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 257-350% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72 against 63 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72 against 63 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +33% 400 nits Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Stealth 14 Studio +467% 8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.