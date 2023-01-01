Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Stealth 14 Studio – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs MSI Stealth 14 Studio

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and MSI Stealth 14 Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (108.3 vs 120.1 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 257-350% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 72 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Stealth 14 Studio

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Stealth 14 Studio +467%
8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
