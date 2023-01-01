Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Galaxy Book 3 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Book 3

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Samsung Galaxy Book 3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63 against 54 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.3 vs 126.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Galaxy Book 3

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +33%
400 nits
Galaxy Book 3
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 160 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Galaxy Book 3 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
