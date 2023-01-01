Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 76 against 54 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 33% sharper screen – 283 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~85.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 46.4 dB 42.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 27467:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97% 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 99.7% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 400 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 1.41 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +161% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.8 dB 83.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.