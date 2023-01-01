Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~85.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 46.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 27467:1 1700:1
sRGB color space 100% 86%
Adobe RGB profile 97% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 72%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
2. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
3. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
5. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Gram 17 (2023)
6. Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs Swift Go (SFG14-71)
7. Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023)
9. Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
10. Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский