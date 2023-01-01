Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.9 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9508
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11624
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
