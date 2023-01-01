Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time 1 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

