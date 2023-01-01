Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Battery 76 Wh - 42 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") +60% 400 nits Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 42 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.