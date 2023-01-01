Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.3 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

