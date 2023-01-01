Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 46.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 27467:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 -
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or LG Gram 17 (2023)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or HP ENVY 16 (2022)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Dell G15 5530 (2023)
8. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
10. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский