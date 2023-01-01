Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Latitude 3440 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 89% sharper screen – 212 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.6 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~76.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Contrast 1000000:1 300:1
Response time 1 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") +82%
400 nits
Latitude 3440
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 16 5
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 3440 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
