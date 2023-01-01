You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 76 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio 112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") +82% 400 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5530: - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.