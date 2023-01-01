Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Lenovo ThinkPad P16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1390 grams less (around 3.06 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.9 vs 150 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
- Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 94 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches
|363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|968 cm2 (150 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|46.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|27467:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|97%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|163 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +18%
1950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +57%
14699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +19%
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10621
ThinkPad P16 +103%
21508
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|4
|Max. ram size
|-
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC298
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|11.5 x 6.76 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1