Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (94.5 vs 137.9 square inches) 20% sharper screen – 255 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm

11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle 125° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 46.4 dB 38.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 27467:1 100000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97% 95.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 99.8% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 400 nits Yoga Book 9i (13″) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 174 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Book 9i (13″) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.8 dB 85.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes -

Further details Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″): - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.