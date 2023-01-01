Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Yoga Book 9i (13″) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (94.5 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 255 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
Yoga Book 9i (13″)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm
11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 125° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 46.4 dB 38.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 27467:1 100000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97% 95.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 99.8%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 174 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB 85.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes -
Further details
Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″):
    - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

