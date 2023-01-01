Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16
VS
57 out of 100
LG Gram 2-in-1 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
vs
Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches		 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes -
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Dell XPS 13 9315
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6")
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
8. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
9. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs LG Gram 16 (2023)
10. LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский