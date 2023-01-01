Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49 inches
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1300:1
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9311
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
