Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 98.8%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
