Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 138.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 138.9 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits 15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~82.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 212 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 204000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 500 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 88.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.