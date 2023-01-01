Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or Alienware m18 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Dell Alienware m18

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Dell Alienware m18 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2570 grams less (around 5.67 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 68% sharper screen – 212 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (138.9 vs 203.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
vs
Alienware m18

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches		 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~71.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 4
Noise level (max. load) - 56.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 18 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 126 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 204000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 10%
Adobe RGB profile 96.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 +67%
500 nits
Alienware m18
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 / 330 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 1478 / 1512 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware m18 +524%
8.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 88.1 dB 83.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.1 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
    - The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

