Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 46% sharper screen – 212 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 138.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 204000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.1 dB 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 360 (15.6")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 360 (13.3")
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Latitude 5540
9. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский