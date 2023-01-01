Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 46% sharper screen – 212 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 138.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 204000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 500 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 88.1 dB 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.