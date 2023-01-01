Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 76 against 43 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 89% sharper screen – 212 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111 vs 138.9 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|896 cm2 (138.9 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|204000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|160 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 +280%
9298
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1626
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 +238%
10381
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|88.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
- Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1