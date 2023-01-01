Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
VS
40 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 76 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 89% sharper screen – 212 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (111 vs 138.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches		 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~75.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 204000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Pavilion x360 14 (2021):
    - Optional keyboard backlighting.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. HP Spectre x360 14 vs Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Book 3 Pro 360
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 3 Pro 360
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs Book 3 Pro 360
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Book 3 Pro 360
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский