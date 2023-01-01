Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 76 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 39.5 dB 56 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 204000:1 1278:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile 96.5% 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 69.1% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 500 nits Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Bottom Charge power 65 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 1010 / 1068 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 1.41 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +1290% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 88.1 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.