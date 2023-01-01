Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
- Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches
|363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
|Area
|896 cm2 (138.9 inches2)
|952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|39.5 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|204000:1
|1278:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.5%
|71.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|69.1%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 / 300 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|160 grams
|1010 / 1068 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1945
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10381
23753
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
19.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|88.1 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
