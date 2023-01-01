Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
vs
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
13.99 x 9.93 x 0.5 inches		 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm
14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches
Area 896 cm2 (138.9 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 39.5 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 204000:1 1278:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 96.5% 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 69.1%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Bottom
Charge power 65 W 140 / 300 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 1010 / 1068 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 88.1 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

