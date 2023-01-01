Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.4 vs 137.9 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

