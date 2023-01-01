Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.4 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 13333:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) +16% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.