Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +127%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

