Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58.2 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 41.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 275 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +181% 7.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.