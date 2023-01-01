Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
48 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1333:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 98.7%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +1689%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

