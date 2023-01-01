You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 83.6 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~81.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 15.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +1689% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.