You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 100 against 76 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

20% sharper screen – 254 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 99.1% Response time 1 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +31% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.