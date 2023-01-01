Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|150 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13075
14513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
1930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16171
19158
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1