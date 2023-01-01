Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Creator Laptop Q (Q540) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
70 out of 100
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 150 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +15%
7.4 TFLOPS
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

