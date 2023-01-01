Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 150 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +15% 7.4 TFLOPS Creator Laptop Q (Q540) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.