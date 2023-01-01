Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +100%
500 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 560 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +132%
7.4 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and LG Gram 17 (2023)
4. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and MSI Katana GF66
9. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
10. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский