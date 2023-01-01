Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 76 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~73.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 50 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +100% 500 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 150 / 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 560 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +132% 7.4 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.