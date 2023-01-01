Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
500 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 175 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +263%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
