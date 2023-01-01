You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 3

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP - 175 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +263% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.