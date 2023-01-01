Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 145-197% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +23%
2125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12538
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +68%
21059
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +20%
2180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15957
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +101%
32018
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
