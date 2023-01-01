Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.9 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1041:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|86.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|98.5%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|730 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +13%
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +29%
13075
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +16%
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16171
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
