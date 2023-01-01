Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 45 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 98.5% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 60 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.3 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +56% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

