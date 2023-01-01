Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 31% sharper screen – 212 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 98.5%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs LG Gram 17 (2023)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x14
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
EnglishРусский