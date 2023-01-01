Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 120 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +14%
7.3 TFLOPS
Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
