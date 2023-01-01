You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 3

Display 2880 x 1800 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +172% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

