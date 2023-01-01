Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~84%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
5. ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
6. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
8. Dell Alienware m16 vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский