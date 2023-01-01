Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell Alienware m15 R7
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.9 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|53.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
1802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13075
12557
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
1852
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16171
Alienware m15 R7 +4%
16810
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
- Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1