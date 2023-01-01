Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell Alienware m15 R7

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.9 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 53.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67%
500 nits
Alienware m15 R7
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 180 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
7.3 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +19%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or LG Gram 17 (2023)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Dell Alienware x15 R2
8. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Dell G16
9. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Dell Alienware m15 R6
10. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ask any questions
EnglishРусский