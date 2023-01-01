Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 76 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.9 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~69.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 53.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 180 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.3 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +19% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.