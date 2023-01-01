Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2440 grams less (around 5.38 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2440 grams less (around 5.38 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 68% sharper screen – 212 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

68% sharper screen – 212 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (137.9 vs 203.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Alienware m18 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~71.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 11.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 56.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 18 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 480 Hz PPI 212 ppi 126 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 10% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits Alienware m18 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 300 / 330 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 1478 / 1512 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Alienware m18 +19% 8.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 83.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.1 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m18: - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches. - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB). - The RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz, thanks to the XMP profiles.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.