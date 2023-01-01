Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 35% sharper screen – 212 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

35% sharper screen – 212 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 80.5 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~64% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray White Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 53 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 212 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1736:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.6% Response time 1 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 486 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +21% 7.4 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83 dB 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.