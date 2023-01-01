Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell Alienware x15 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.9 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 87 against 76 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|53 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|13333:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|240 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|890 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13075
12671
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
1839
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16171
Alienware x15 R2 +5%
16924
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
