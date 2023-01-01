Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Dell Latitude 5540
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5540
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|800:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|120%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|60 / 65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +97%
12538
6350
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1814
1685
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +151%
15957
6346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1