70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
T550 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 112% sharper screen – 212 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (128.8 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 500:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +127%
500 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1665 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +99%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
3.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
