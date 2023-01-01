You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 76 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 800:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits Precision 3581 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +38% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Precision 3581 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.