Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 76 Wh - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 76 against 66 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 76 against 66 watt-hours Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 5680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~87.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Precision 5680 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 66 Wh 99.5 Wh Voltage - 15.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 100 / 165 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +50% 7.4 TFLOPS Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 13.6 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.