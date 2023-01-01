Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Precision 5770 – what's better?

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5770
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Dell Precision 5770
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell Precision 5770 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 59% sharper screen – 212 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Precision 5770

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~90.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1687 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 8.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Precision 5770 +22%
8.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
