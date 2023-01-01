You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 25% sharper screen – 212 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~88.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +382% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.