Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

46% sharper screen – 212 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~89% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 125° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 38.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 90 / 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 473 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +35% 7.4 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.