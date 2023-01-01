Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 46% sharper screen – 212 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~89%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams 473 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +35%
7.4 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

