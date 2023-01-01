You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs) Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 59% sharper screen – 212 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~90.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP - 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) +7% 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.