Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.9 vs 160.4 square inches) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 97-132% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 97-132% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 85 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 85 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~71.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 13333:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Laptop 16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 85 Wh Full charging time 1:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left - Charge power 100 W 180 W Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 60 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~18 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 7.4 TFLOPS Laptop 16 +176% 20.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.