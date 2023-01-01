Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or Laptop 16 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Framework Laptop 16

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
75 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Framework Laptop 16
CPU
GPU
Radeon RX 7700S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Framework Laptop 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.9 vs 160.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-132% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 85 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
Laptop 16

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~71.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 125° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 13333:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
500 nits
Laptop 16
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 100 W 180 W
Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
13075
Laptop 16 +9%
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
16171
Laptop 16 +10%
17720
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~18 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
7.4 TFLOPS
Laptop 16 +176%
20.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

