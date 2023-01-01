You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

33% sharper screen – 283 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~82.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 120% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 88 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right, Bottom Charge power 100 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 105 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Aero 16 OLED (2023) +121% 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.