Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~83.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 125° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 41 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 212 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 13333:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +25% 500 nits ENVY 16 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 200 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 323 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +114% 7.4 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6000 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.1 x 10.8 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.