Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.4%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|125°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|212 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|13333:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|323 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1875
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +14%
13075
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
ENVY 16 (2023) +3%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +11%
16171
14609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.1 x 10.8 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
